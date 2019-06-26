Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch CWS Finals Game 3

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

How to watch Michigan and Vanderbilt square off in Game 3 of the College World Series finals. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 26, 2019

Michigan and Vanderbilt will square off in Game 3 of the College World Series finals on Wednesday. First pitch from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha is slated for 7 p.m. ET. 

The Commodores rebounded from a Game 1 loss on Monday with a 4-1 victory to save their season on Tuesday. Kumar Rocker fanned 11 batters in 6 1/3 innings while Tyler Brown earned the save in 2 1/3 inning of relief. 

Vanderbilt will claim its second College World Series title with a win on Wednesday. The Commodores defeated Virginia in the 2014 CWS finals. 

Michigan is seeking the school's first baseball championship since 1962. Ohio State is the last Big Ten school to win the national championship, securing the title in 1966. 

Here's how to watch Wednesday's matchup: 

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message