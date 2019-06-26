Michigan and Vanderbilt will square off in Game 3 of the College World Series finals on Wednesday. First pitch from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

The Commodores rebounded from a Game 1 loss on Monday with a 4-1 victory to save their season on Tuesday. Kumar Rocker fanned 11 batters in 6 1/3 innings while Tyler Brown earned the save in 2 1/3 inning of relief.

Vanderbilt will claim its second College World Series title with a win on Wednesday. The Commodores defeated Virginia in the 2014 CWS finals.

Michigan is seeking the school's first baseball championship since 1962. Ohio State is the last Big Ten school to win the national championship, securing the title in 1966.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's matchup:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN