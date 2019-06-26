Giancarlo Stanton Returns to Injured List With PCL Strain

Stanton suffered a PCL strain in his knee on Tuesday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 26, 2019

The Yankees have placed left fielder Giancarlo Stanton back on the injured list, manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday.

According to Boone, Stanton suffered a PCL strain in his knee during Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton left the game early after an awkward slide into third base.

Stanton will be re-evaluated in 10 days, though his absence will likely last more than a few weeks, Boone said. Mike Tauchman will replace Stanton on the 25-man roster in London against the Red Sox. Per The Athletic's Lindsey Adler, Thairo Estrada will serve as the 26th man, with Kyle Higashioka and Chance Adams on standby.

Stanton has played just nine games for the Yankees this season due to numerous injuries, including a left bicep strain, a shoulder strain and a left calf strain.

The 29-year-old has recorded just eight hits, seven RBIs and one home run so far this year.

