Cookie Monster Sings Cookie-Tastic 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' Version at Wrigley Field

This will give you all the feels.

By Jenna West
June 27, 2019

Cookie Monster made the trek from Sesame Street to Chicago to serenade Cubs fans with a charming rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" on Thursday afternoon.

Before starting to sing, Cookie Monster declared that the letter "C" stands for cookies instead of the team's name. He slightly changed the words of the classic tune to sing "we'll root, root, root for the cookies," which most fans followed along with.

Cookie Monster's remix was a hit, and the crowd cheered loudly for him at the end of the song.

Plenty of celebrities and athletes are invited to sing during the Cubs' seventh inning stretch, but we don't think anyone has ever delivered quite like this. The Cubs should just cancel all of their other guest singers for the rest of the season and let Cookie Monster start a Las Vegas-style residency at Wrigley.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message