Cookie Monster made the trek from Sesame Street to Chicago to serenade Cubs fans with a charming rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" on Thursday afternoon.

Before starting to sing, Cookie Monster declared that the letter "C" stands for cookies instead of the team's name. He slightly changed the words of the classic tune to sing "we'll root, root, root for the cookies," which most fans followed along with.

Cookie Monster's remix was a hit, and the crowd cheered loudly for him at the end of the song.

The award for most delightful rendition of the 7th Inning Stretch goes to...@MeCookieMonster!!! 🍪🍪🍪 #AuthenticFan pic.twitter.com/l07HLgfik2 — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) June 27, 2019

Plenty of celebrities and athletes are invited to sing during the Cubs' seventh inning stretch, but we don't think anyone has ever delivered quite like this. The Cubs should just cancel all of their other guest singers for the rest of the season and let Cookie Monster start a Las Vegas-style residency at Wrigley.