Mike Trout: MLB Asks About Home Run Derby 'Every Year'

Mike Trout on Home Run Derby: "I just never really wanted to do it."

By Scooby Axson
June 28, 2019

Despite being one of the game's top sluggers, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout again won't be in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break in Cleveland.

That doesn't mean that Major League Baseball won't stop asking.

"Every year," Trout said to ESPN. "Every year they ask me."

Trout is among the All-Star starters for the American League that were announced on Thursday. It's his seventh straight trip to the midsummer classic.

Trout is having another MVP caliber season, hitting .302 with 22 home runs and 57 RBI. He is also first in the AL in walks (69), slugging percentage (.623) and OPS (1.082).

As far as the Home Run Derby, Trout says he never had a desire to participate.

"Maybe one year I'll say to myself, 'Hey, let's do it,'" Trout said. "I'm obviously a big fan of watching it. It's just what it is. I enjoyed watching it as a kid, thought it was cool. I just never really wanted to do it."

