The SI.com Fantasy Baseball Table Setter gets you ready for the week ahead with a focus on the hitters and pitchers who deserve extra attention in the coming days, and all the schedule details you need to get your lineups set for this week’s games.

Pitchers to Watch

Trevor Bauer, Indians

Bauer fanned 12 batters in 6 2/3 innings in his last start, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. He’s been on a bit of a roller coaster this season, surrendering at least five runs in four of his last 11 starts, but still pitching to a 3.55 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 134 strikeouts in 119 innings. He could get two starts depending on how the Indians deploy their rotation in the final week of the first half, given that they play just five games in seven days. He’ll definitely take the ball against the Royals on Tuesday.

Matt Boyd, Tigers

Every start Boyd makes could be his last with the Tigers, with the lefty among the hottest commodities expected to be available in advance of the trade deadline. He was done in by three homers in his last start, but still struck out 11 batters in seven innings, giving him 129 in 101 2/3 frames on the season. Boyd will take a 3.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP into his next outing against the White Sox on Tuesday. If he’s still with the Tigers after that, he’ll face the Red Sox on Sunday.

Charlie Morton, Rays

Morton isn’t here because of anything he has done recently, but rather because he hasn’t received any love in the Table Setter this season despite being an AL Cy Young contender. Morton has been excellent all year, amassing a 2.43 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 120 strikeouts against 34 walks in 100 innings. He’ll get two starts in the final week of the first half, facing the Orioles on Monday and Yankees on Saturday.

Adbert Alzolay, Cubs

Alzolay could stick in the Cubs rotation for the foreseeable future with Cole Hamels going to the IL because of an oblique injury. He's allowed two runs on two hits and six walks in his 8 2/3 innings thus far, striking out nine batters. The 24-year-old will take the ball against the Pirates on Monday and White Sox on Sunday.

David Price, Red Sox

Price has bounced back well after allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Rangers on June 13, surrendering three earned across 11 innings against the Twins and White Sox in his next two starts. Price has stayed mostly healthy this year, making 14 starts and tossing 72 1/3 innings, totaling a 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 82 strikeouts against 15 walks. He’ll wrap up the first half with a couple of favorable matchups, facing the Blue Jays on Tuesday and Tigers on Sunday.

Hitters to Watch

Manny Machado, 3B/SS, Padres

At the end of play on June 11, Machado was hitting .238/.326/.397. He goes into play Sunday carrying a .279/.355/.511 slash line. In the interim, he went 28-for-66 with nine homers, six doubles and 21 RBI in 71 plate appearances. It was a bit of a struggle to get to this point, but Machado has apparently turned the corner in San Diego.

DJ LeMahieu, 2B/3B, Yankees

Let’s be honest. LeMahieu’s .342/.390/.528 line with 12 homers, 17 doubles and 59 RBI was pretty much the easiest call to make this winter, right? It’s why we were all saluting Brian Cashman for eschewing a big deal for Bryce Harper or Manny Machado and going after him instead. At least that’s how I remember it. Either way, LeMahieu has made himself an indispensable part of the most dangerous lineup in baseball.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 2B/SS/OF, Blue Jays

Gurriel is about to put a bow on a ridiculous June, during which he’s hitting .340/.385/.700 with 10 homers and 20 RBI in 109 plate appearances. He has been even better over the last two weeks, slashing .396/.421/.906. The Blue Jays have a bright future loaded with young position player talent. Gurriel may not be at the top of that list, but he isn’t far off.

Ketel Marte, 2B/SS/OF, Diamondbacks

With one week left in the first half, consider this an appreciation of Marte’s breakout season. The 25-year-old is hitting .313/.361/.578 with 20 homers, 19 doubles and 51 RBI in 357 plate appearances. We’ve long been fans of Marte in this space, but not even we, among his most optimistic backers, could have seen this coming. He’s rightly in line to not only make his first All-Star Game appearance, but to draw the start at second base.

Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves

Acuña surged to end the first half, hitting .319/.396/.571 with eight homers and 20 RBI in June. At the start of June, the 21-year-old was hitting .274/.361/.465. He goes into play on the final day of the month and last week before the All-Star break with a .290/.373/.503 slash line and 19 homers and 51 RBI in 381 plate appearances.

Pitchers scheduled to make two starts this week (alphabetical order by team)

Dallas Keuchel, Atlanta Braves

Dylan Bundy, Baltimore Orioles

David Price, Boston Red Sox

Adbert Alzolay, Chicago Cubs

Reynaldo Lopez, Chicago White Sox

Tyler Mahle, Cincinnati Reds

Matt Boyd, Detroit Tigers

Glenn Sparkman, Kansas City Royals

Jakob Junis, Kansas City Royals

Jose Suarez, Los Angeles Angels

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

Ross Stripling, Los Angeles Dodgers

Zac Gallen, Miami Marlins

Adrian Houser, Milwaukee Brewers

Chase Anderson, Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota Twins

James Paxton, New York Yankees

Daniel Mengden, Oakland A’s

Nick Pivetta, Philadelphia Phillies

Trevor Williams, Pittsburgh Pirates

Joe Musgrove, Pittsburgh Pirates

Logan Allen, San Diego Padres

Matt Strahm, San Diego Padres

Matt Carasiti, Seattle Mariners

Jeff Samardzija, San Francisco Giants

Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals

Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays

Mike Minor, Texas Rangers

Ariel Jurado, Texas Rangers

Clayton Richard, Toronto Blue Jays

Trent Thornton, Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals

Teams playing seven games: Tigers, Royals, Angels, Brewers, Pirates, Padres, Rays, Rangers, Blue Jays

Teams playing six games: Braves, Orioles, Red Sox, Cubs, White Sox, Reds, Dodgers, Marlins, Twins, Yankees, A’s, Phillies, Mariners, Giants, Cardinals, Nationals

Teams playing five games: Diamondbacks, Indians, Rockies, Astros, Mets