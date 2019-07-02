White Sox: 'Poor Form' to Include Emmett Till in Segment About Chicago Celebrities

Till, a native Chicagoan, was lynched in 1955 in Mississippi at age 14.

By Emily Caron
July 02, 2019

The White Sox apologized for including a photo of civil rights icon Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 in Mississippi, during a scoreboard segment about Chicago celebrities that appeared during Saturday's game.

Till's photo appeared between "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak and actor and director Orson Welles during a segment highlighting "Other famous people from Chicagoland" during the White Sox–Twins game on June 29. White Sox senior vice president of communications Scott Reifert told the Chicago Tribune Sunday that Till's inclusion was "a mistake" and called it "poor form." 

"It was done as a list of famous and iconic Chicagoans, so the person who did it [a member of the scoreboard staff] felt like Emmett Till is an iconic face of the civil rights movement in Chicago," Reifert said, according to the Tribune. “I pointed out that, probably in retrospect, it’s poor form. We talked about it. He regretted it. Certainly, he admitted it was a mistake. The intent certainly wasn’t to insult anybody, not Emmett Till by any means. It was, in a sense, famous Chicagoans.”

He added that “there was no ill will meant by any of it" and said the staffer responsible "understood and apologized.”

Till was visiting family in Mississippi when he was murdered in August 1955 at age 14, after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. The lynching became a pivotal moment during the Civil Rights movement. 

Reifert called the scoreboard staffer's decision to include Till between two entertainers an “an honest mistake” after speaking with him.

“The other point I made with him was, next to Pat Sajak, kind of minimalizes (this) is a young man that lost his life and certainly has become an icon of the civil rights movement, but for not good reasons," Reifer said, according to the Tribune. "He got it.”

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message