Angels Catcher Jonathan Lucroy Carted Off Following Home Plate Collision

Screenshot from @MTIngram via Twitter

Jonathan Lucroy left in the eighth inning with the game tied at 10.

By SI Wire
July 07, 2019

Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field in the eighth inning after a collision at the plate with Houston’s Jake Marisnick.

The bases were loaded with the game tied at 10 when Marisnick attempted to score on a sacrifice fly by George Springer.

Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as he attempted to field the throw, and the catcher immediately fell on his back. He didn’t move for a few seconds before struggling to sit up. Marisnick tagged home and then leaned over Lucroy to see if he was OK. He lifted his head off the ground a few seconds later as blood dripped from his nose.

Angels players rushed to the plate as trainers checked on him. He was lifted to a sitting position after a couple of minutes and held a towel to his nose. He was then helped to a cart and taken off the field while clutching a bloodstained towel.

Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy and the call was upheld after a crew chief review to end the inning.

Lucroy was taken to the hospital to undergo a CT scan to be evaluated for a concussion and possible nose fracture, according to the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message