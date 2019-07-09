Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the Los Angeles Times that–after two straight unsuccessful trips to the World Series–he wants a win for his team this fall on baseball's biggest stage. However, if they do win the 2019 World Series, Roberts indicated that he won't be visiting the White House.

Roberts said the Dodgers are “not going to stop until we hoist that trophy up,” but suggested it was "unlikely" he would celebrate with President Donald Trump at the White House after.

"We have to win it first," Roberts told the Times. "But one trip to D.C., playing the Nationals, is plenty for me."

Los Angeles is on pace for 106 wins this season and headed into the All-Star break with the league's best record.

Roberts was asked about the president after Game 4 of the 2018 World Series. After falling to the eventual champion Boston Red Sox during the fourth game of the championship series, President Trump tweeted that Roberts made a "big mistake!" during the game and questioned his decision-making in the loss.

Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2018

Roberts was asked about the tweet, asking the reporter questioning him, “The president said that?”

“That’s one man’s opinion," he finished.

The Dodgers ultimately fell to the Red Sox in five games, just one season after losing to the Astros in the 2017 Fall Classic in a seven-game series. If they're able to turn a third appearance into a title, Roberts wouldn't be the first individual on a championship team to decline a White House invitation. Several members of the Red Sox opted not to visit when the team went on May 9 this year, including manager Alex Cora.