On Thursday, we explained the one thing we were right about and the one thing we got wrong in the first half of the 2019 season. Well now it's time for our second-half and playoff picks, as well as our bold predictions. Bookmark or screenshot these if you must. Let's have some fun.

Tom Verducci

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Twins

AL West: Astros

AL Wild-Card No. 1: Rays

AL Wild-Card No. 2: Red Sox

NL East: Braves

NL Central: Brewers

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild-Card No. 1: Cubs

NL Wild-Card No. 2: Cardinals

World Series matchup: Astros vs. Dodgers

World Series winner: Dodgers

Bold Prediction: Christian Yelich hits 62 home runs, setting the all-time non-PED record. More discussion ensues about the aerodynamics of the baseball.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Stephanie Apstein

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Twins

AL West: Astros

AL Wild-Card No. 1: Rays

AL Wild-Card No. 2: Red Sox

NL East: Phillies

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild-Card No. 1: Brewers

NL Wild-Card No. 2: Rockies

World Series matchup: Yankees vs. Dodgers

World Series winner: Dodgers

Bold Prediction: At least some of the players who have given up dairy will fall off the wagon. I mean, come on. Cheese!

Emma Baccellieri

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Twins

AL West: Astros

AL Wild-Card No. 1: Red Sox

AL Wild-Card No. 2: A’s

NL East: Braves

NL Central: Brewers

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild-Card No. 1: Nationals

NL Wild-Card No. 2: Cubs

World Series matchup: Yankees, Dodgers

World Series winner: Dodgers

Bold Prediction:

The 2018 Yankees’ single-season home run record will be broken (not so bold, given the wild spike in dingers across the league).... by three different teams, and one of them will be the Mariners, who will still inevitably finish well under .500.

Michael Beller

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Twins

AL West: Astros

AL Wild-Card No. 1: Indians

AL Wild-Card No. 2: Rays

NL East: Nationals

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild-Card No. 1: Braves

NL Wild-Card No. 2: Brewers

World Series matchup: Astros vs. Nationals

World Series winner: Astros

Bold Prediction: I think I already revealed it in my standings and postseason predictions. Forget about what happened in April and May. The Nationals found themselves in June, going 18-8 in the month and putting themselves right back in the postseason hunt. I like them to stay hot after the All-Star break, make one or two impact moves before the deadline, dramatically chase down the Braves to win the AL East, and then ride that wave to an upset of the Dodgers for the NL Pennant.

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Connor Grossman

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Twins

AL West: Astros

AL Wild-Card 1: Rays

AL Wild-Card 2: A’s

NL East: Braves

NL Central: Brewers

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild-Card No. 1: Cubs

NL Wild-Card No. 2: Nationals

World Series matchup: Yankees vs. Dodgers

World Series winner: Yankees

Bold Prediction: There are two prongs to this one: Matt Chapman puts together a remarkable second half to pilot the A’s into a wild-card spot and earns AL MVP honors over Mike Trout. It would take an extraordinary effort for this script to play out, but hey, we’re being bold here.

Matt Martell

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Twins

AL West: Astros

AL Wild-Card No. 1: Rays

AL Wild-Card No. 2: Angels

NL East: Braves

NL Central: Cardinals

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild-Card 1: Nationals

NL Wild-Card 2: Cubs

World Series matchup: Yankees vs. Braves

World Series winner: Yankees

Bold Prediction: The Angels are going to be all-in at the Trade Deadline and go on a second-half tear much like the Athletics did last season. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are going to hit 80 home runs this season, and they're going to pull off a stunning trade for either Noah Syndergaard or Zack Wheeler. You want bold? They're going to ship off outfielder Jo Adell (their No. 1 overall prospect per Fangraphs) to the Giants for Madison Bumgarner, Sam Dyson AND backup catcher Stephen Vogt. MAKE IT HAPPEN.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jon Tayler

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Twins

AL West: Astros

AL Wild-Card No. 1: Indians

AL Wild-Card No. 2: A's

NL East: Braves

NL Central: Brewers

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild-Card No. 1: Cubs

NL Wild-Card No. 2: Nationals

World Series matchup: Yankees, Dodgers

World Series winner: Dodgers

Bold Prediction: The wild-card races come down to the last day of the season, as a crowded group of contenders can’t separate in August or September. My hope is that we get a wild-card game for the wild-card game and maximum playoff chaos.