Mike Trout Exits Angels Game Early With Right Calf Tightness

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

The two-time AL MVP left before the start of the third inning.

By Associated Press
July 14, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout was pulled from the Los Angeles Angels’ game against Seattle due to right calf tightness.

The two-time AL MVP left before the start of the third inning, interrupting his incredible recent success at the plate.

Trout lined out to first in his only plate appearance against Yusei Kikuchi. The outfielder didn’t emerge from the dugout to start the third, with Kole Calhoun moving over from right field to center and David Fletcher moving from shortstop to right.

Starting before the All-Star break, Trout was on an offensive tear even by his lofty standards. He had eight homers and 18 RBIs in his previous seven games, becoming just the sixth player in AL history to reach those totals in a seven-game span.

