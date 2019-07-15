It is that time of year again where major league teams look around to try to bolster their rosters before making potential playoff runs.

But there is one change as opposed to previous years, which designated July 31 as the non-waiver Trade Deadline, which allowed players to be dealt after that date if they cleared trade waivers.

This season, that July 31 date is the only trade deadline. Players still can be placed on claimed on waivers after that date, but no teams can make trades after July 31.

Teams still have to abide by the Aug. 31 to postseason roster deadline.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Amid trade talks and having numerous scouts watch his latest start, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard says he wants to stay with team. (Christina De Nicola, MLB.com)

• Kansas City Royals right hander Homer Bailey was traded to the Oakland Athletics for infielder Kevin Merrell.

• The Boston Red Sox acquired pitcher Andrew Cashner and cash considerations for prospects Elio Prado and Noelberth Romero. Baltimore will pay half the guarantees remaining on Cashner’s deal, (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves are among the teams scouting Detroit Tigersp pitcher Matthew Boyd. (Jason Beck, MLB.com)