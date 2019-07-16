Bryce Harper Rallies Phillies Past Dodgers With Walk-Off Double

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Harper added a three-run homer and drove in five RBIs to help the Phillies rebound from a 16-2 loss in the opener.

By Associated Press
July 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a two-run double off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen with one out in the bottom of the ninth after pinch-hitter Matt Beaty hit a three-run homer off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris in the top half, rallying the Phillies to a 9-8 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp hit a double with one out in the bottom of the ninth and Cesar Hernandez singled. Scott Kingery followed with a bloop single to center that scored Knapp to get the Phillies within a run. Harper then ripped a ball to the gap that bounced off A.J. Pollock’s glove and went to the wall.

Harper threw his helmet off rounding the bases, thrust his arms in the air and screamed while teammates stormed out of the dugout.

The Phillies rebounded from a 16-2 loss in the opener of a four-game series against the two-time defending NL champions.

Cody Bellinger hit his major league-leading 34th homer and Max Muncy, A.J. Pollock and Joc Pederson also went deep for the Dodgers.

Harper hit a three-run homer and drove in five RBIs, Brad Miller and Kingery also connected for the Phillies.

Ranger Suarez (1-0) got two outs for the win.

Neris was ejected after hitting pinch-hitter David Freese in the back with the next pitch after Beaty homered, and manager Gabe Kapler also was tossed.

Jansen (3-3) has four blown saves in 24 tries.

Kingery drove his 13th homer out to left to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the first. Muncy crushed his 25th homer on an 0-2 pitch in the second to tie it at 1.

After J.T. Realmuto reached on a throwing error on third baseman Justin Turner to start the Philadelphia’s second, Miller hit a two-run shot.

Harper then blasted his 17th homer to deep center with two outs to make it 5-1.

Bellinger lined a two-run shot in the fourth and Pollock connected one batter later to cut it to 6-4. Pederson launched his 21st homer in the fifth.

