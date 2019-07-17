Angels' Noe Ramirez, Brad Ausmus Suspended for Drilling Astros' Jake Marisnick

Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, announced the penalties Wednesday.

By Associated Press
July 17, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles pitcher Noé Ramirez has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing a pitch in the area of Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick’s head, and Angels manager Brad Ausmus has been suspended a game and fined.

Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, announced the penalties Wednesday, a day after Ramirez drilled Marisnick between the shoulder blades with a 1-1 pitch in the sixth inning of the Angels’ 7-2 home victory.

Ramirez said he will appeal the suspension. Bench coach Josh Paul will manage the Angels on Wednesday while Ausmus serves his suspension.

Marisnick was playing his first game against Los Angeles since his violent home-plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

Marisnick ran over Lucroy while trying to score in Houston nine days ago, leaving Lucroy with a concussion and a broken nose. He’s out for at least three more weeks. Marisnick is currently appealing his two-game suspension for the collision.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message