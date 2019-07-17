It's been two years since Red Sox pitcher David Price and NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley's feud, but the beef between the two resurfaced this week.

When asked about the incident in an interview with the Boston Globe on Tuesday, Eckersley, a Hall of Famer, said he doesn't plan to speak to Price again.

"I didn't know how to deal with that. I don't plan on saying a word to him, I don't plan on seeing him, never," Eckersley said. "I don't really give a [expletive] one way or another. I don't think he really cares one way or the other."

Two years ago, Price confronted Eckersley on the Red Sox' plane about a comment Eck said on air about pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez's rehab start.

On Wednesday, Price retweeted an article about Eckersely's comments on Twitter with a series of laughing emojis. The southpaw also responded to someone in the comments saying he previously set up a meeting to apologize to the Hall of Famer, who backed out that day.

After Price arrived at Fenway Park on Wednesday, he addressed the situation while talking with reporters.

"Honestly, I just think it's trash. He had an unbelievable career and he's a Hall of Famer," he said, per ESPN. "I saw his special on MLB Network. It was cool. The one thing that stood out to me was that he had zero former teammates in that interview. Not one talking about him. It was him talking about himself.

"If anybody ever does a special on me after baseball, I won't need to go on that interview. I will have former teammates. I will have former coaches. He didn't have that. To me, that's all you need to know. That tells the story right there."

Despite Price’s comments on the documentary, the Boston Globe's Chad Finn tweeted that several of Eckersley's former teammates were interviewed for the feature, including Ron Darling, Bruce Hurst, Mark McGwire and others.

Price is currently in his fourth season with the Red Sox after signing a seven-year, $217 million deal with the club in 2016. After early struggles with Boston, he went on to win a World Series title with the team last season. This year, he has a 3.16 ERA with a 7–2 record and 102 strike outs in 88.1 innings pitched.