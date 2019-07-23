The MLB trade deadline is less than 10 days away and the rumors around who will be staying and going are heating up.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers appear to be sellers at the point, with many teams scouring those teams looking for starter and bullpen help.

Expect playoff contenders to be active up until the July 31 4 p.m. trade deadline, trying to solidify or keep their leads in division races.

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Tampa Bay Rays have inquired to the Texas Rangers on availability of All-Star designated hunter Hunter Pence. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Baltimore Orioles reliever Mychal Givens is drawning interest from the Phillies and Nationals. The Indians, Braves and Dodgers are also interested in Givens. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Even though they are six games back of a wild card spot, the Rangers could be sellers, relievers Jose Leclerc and Chris Martin among the players drawing interest. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News).

• New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler, who remains a trade target, is set to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Wheeler has been on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder impingement. (Mike Puma, New York Post)

• Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman and Rangers southpaw Mike Minor appear likely to be traded with the Yankees, Twins, Astros, Phillies, Athletics and Brewers all inquiring into both of them. (Jim Bowden, The Athletic)

• The Rockies would listen to offers for Charlie Blackmon, even though the chances of a trade before next Wednesday’s deadline are remote. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Boston Red Sox are looking for bullpen help and have shown interest in San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates and Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)