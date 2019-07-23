WASHINGTON — Trea Turner hit his second career cycle, Stephen Strasburg earned his major league-leading 13th win and the Washington Nationals routed the Colorado Rockies 11-1 Tuesday night.

Turner led off the first inning with homer, singled in the second and tripled leading off the fifth. After grounding into a double play in the sixth, he doubled home a run during Washington’s eight-run seventh.

Trea Turner hits for the cycle for the second time in his career



Both times have come against the Rockies



It was the fourth cycle for the Nationals since relocating to Washington in 2005, half of them by Turner against the Rockies. He’s the 26th player to hit for multiple cycles.

Strasburg (13-4) pitched six innings for his sixth straight win as the Nationals kicked off a 10-game homestand. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight. The right-hander is 10-1 with a 3.17 ERA over his past 12 starts.

Colorado rookie Peter Lambert (2-2) gave up three runs and nine hits. He struck out eight with a walk but is winless in his last six games.

The Rockies, who have lost seven of eight, had exactly one baserunner in five of six innings against Strasburg.

Nationals catcher Yan Gomes began the night hitting .198 but had two hits, including an RBI single in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Strasburg singled his first time up, giving him hits in four straight at-bats.