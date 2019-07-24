MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Hicks made a game-saving catch in center field for the final out in the 10th inning, Didi Gregorius had five hits and seven RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 14-12 Tuesday night in a game that featured five lead changes or ties in the final three innings.

Gleyber Torres scored Gregorius with an RBI single in the top of the 10th and New York tacked on another run on a wild pitch by Kohl Stewart (2-2). Adam Ottavino walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, and then Chad Green allowed a drive to Max Kepler into the left-center field gap. Hicks ran it down and caught it with a diving, backhanded effort at the warning track, ending the game after 5 hours, 3 minutes.

Of course this Yankees-Twins game ends with Hicks laying out for an amazing catch with the bases loaded



The madness began with New York’s five-run eighth inning for a 10-9 lead. Mike Tauchman had an RBI double, then Aaron Judge and Gregorius added two-run doubles. The inning ended when Gary Sánchez grounded out and was pulled with a groin injury that manager Aaron Boone said could land him on the injured list.

Aroldis Chapman (3-2) earned the win after blowing his third save in six appearances and his sixth of the season in the ninth inning. He walked the first three batters, and Ehire Adrianza scored a tying run on Jorge Polanco’s sacrifice fly.

Miguel Sanó hit his second homer of the game in the eighth off Zack Britton to put Minnesota ahead 11-10. Hicks followed with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth off closer Taylor Rogers, who blew his second save in three games and fifth of the season.

Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz hit back-to-back home runs for the second straight game in the third. Minnesota has hit nine homers in the first two games of the series.

Polanco and Sanó each hit their 15th of the season, giving the Twins eight players with at least 15 home runs, a new club record and one off the major league record. Cruz is one of three players with at least 20 after hitting his 22nd of the season. Sanó had five RBIs.

Gregorius hit the 100th homer of his career. His five hits were a career high, and the seven RBIs fell one short of his best, which came against Tampa Bay in 2018.

Yankees starter Domingo Germán allowed eight runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings. He was tagged for three homers and ended a three-start winning streak.

Green got his first save of the season.