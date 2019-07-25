DraftKings Agrees to Deal to Become MLB 'Authorized Gaming Operator'

DraftKings is now able to pay the league for official data.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 25, 2019

DraftKings has reached a multi-year agreement to become an "authorized gaming operator" of Major League Baseball, the company announced on Thursday.

According to a press release, DraftKings now has the rights to use official MLB data along with MLB marks and logos within DraftKings's sports betting products. The expanded partnership will also help DraftKings offer more dynamic in-game bets and an enhanced live-betting experience for consumers.

The deal's terms have not been disclosed. 

"DraftKings is proud to be designated as a Major League Baseball Authorized Gaming Operator," Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings, said. "This deal speaks to the commitment we have to our customers and sports leagues alike while providing the safest and most entertaining American-made sportsbook. As a result of this agreement, our customers will experience enhanced live wagering offerings for all MLB games."

DraftKings is the MLB's second authorized gaming operator after MGM became the league's national sponsor in Nov. 2018.

"Given DraftKings’ successes in driving fan engagement and immersive experiences, we’re looking forward to an expanded partnership and further collaboration on engaging products," Kenny Gersh, MLB Executive Vice President, Gaming & New Business Ventures, said. "Buoyed by our collective commitments to drive innovation in the U.S. sports betting marketplace, the tools provided to DraftKings—including fast, rich and reliable data feeds and MLB brand marks—will be central to creating these powerful new ways to consume and connect with our sport."

DraftKings had already taken in almost $20,000,000 in total cash bets and paid out more than half a billion dollars in winnings as of June 14, per The Action Network's Darren Rovell.

DraftKings currently has mobile and retail operations in New Jersey and in Mississippi.

