The MLB trade deadline is now less than a week away and the rumors around who will be staying and going are heating up.

Though no blockbuster deals have taken place yet, many teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers appear to be sellers at the point, with many teams scouring those teams looking for starter and bullpen help.

Expect playoff contenders to be active up until the July 31 4 p.m. trade deadline, trying to solidify or keep their leads in division races.

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The New York Mets are listening to offers for pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz. (CBS Sports, ESPN.com)

• The New York Yankees are seeking out additional starting pitching help despite winning 25 of their last 33 games. (Bryan Hock, MLB.com)

• Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos and closer Shane Greene are likely to be traded. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB Network)

• Relievers for the San Francisco Giants have caught the eye of the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Henry Schulman, San Francisco Chronicle)

• The Phillies have discussed a potential trade for Indians SP Trevor Bauer. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Chances are 'pretty high' that New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler will be traded. (Mike Mazzeo, Yahoo Sports)

• Few teams see Giants' Madison Bumgarner going anywhere now. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)