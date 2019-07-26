When Baltimore Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson entered as the team's 10th pitcher used in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels, he had no idea he would make history.

After a six-hour, 19 minute game, his name is now in record books.

Wilkerson became the first position player in major league history to earn a save after his 14-pitch, perfect 16th inning in Baltimore's 10–8 win over the Angels. His average velocity was 54.3 miles per hour.

“I knew we were running thin on guys,” Wilkerson said to MLB.com. “I knew it was a possibility when the game was getting late.”

"I don't think I've wrapped my head around it yet,"

Orioles outfielder Jonathan Villar had quite an inning himself, throwing out the potential winning run in the bottom of the 15th, then drilling a two-run shot to right center in the top of the 16th to provide the winning score.

Despite the heroics, Baltimore (33–69) still has the second worst record in baseball.