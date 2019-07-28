CC Sabathia Put On IL Again by Yankees With Knee Inflammation

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Tha Yankees recalled infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

By Associated Press
July 28, 2019

BOSTON — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is back on the injured list because of right knee inflammation.

The 39-year-old left-hander also was on the IL because of knee inflammation from May 23 to June 2.

He allowed five runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox and is 0-2 in four starts since beating Toronto on June 24. Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts. He intends to retire this year after his 19th major league season.

Sabathia’s knee is a chronic issue. He had surgery after the 2010 season, in July 2014 and after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. He pitches with a brace and needs periodic injections during the season.

New York, which lost the first three games of its series at Boston, recalled infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Sunday night’s series finale.

