MLB Rumors: Mets Plan To Keep Marcus Stroman, Zack Wheeler Extension Unlikely

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Keep up with the latest MLB rumors leading up to the trade deadline on July 31.

By Scooby Axson
July 29, 2019

The first major deal of the trade period happened over the weekend when the Toronto Blue Jays sent pitcher Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson.

The Mets, who begin Monday 11.5 games out of first place in the NL East, were not thought to be buyers in the trade market and still might trade starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard before Wednesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

The other New York team, the Yankees, are reportedly in search of pitcher after the Red Sox ripped them this weekend, taking three out of four in a crucial division matchup.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The New York Mets plan on holding on to new pitcher Marcus Stroman and are unlikely to sign Zack Wheeler to a contract extension. (Jeff Passan, MLB.com)

• The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired IF/OF Kristopher Negrón from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league infielder Daniel Castro. (Team announcement)

• Mariners outfielder Domingo Santana has been drawing some attention from the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians. Santana is hitting .273 with 20 home run and 66 RBI this season. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Washington Nationals have shown interest in Texas Rangers reliever José Leclerc. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Chicago Cubs are exploring the possibility of trading catcher Martin Maldonado. (Robert Murray, The Athletic)

• The Yankees have asked the Tigers about Shane Greene. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Yankees were not willing to include top pitching prospect Deivi Garcia in trade talks for Marcus Stroman. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• Toronto's No. 1 prospect Bo Bichette was called up to the MLB club on Sunday. (Shi Davidi, Sportsnet)

• The Yankees will consider trading Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier for starting pitching. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Rays will acquire infielder Eric Sogard from the Blue Jays. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

MLB

