Welcome to MLB's busiest day of the season. July 31 means it's trade deadline day, giving teams until 4 p.m. ET to make the final swaps of the season.

Leading into Wednesday, the two most significant deals saw Marcus Stroman moving from the Blue Jays to the Mets and then the Indians, Red and Padres orchestrating a three-team swap that sent Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati and Yasiel Puig to Cleveland.

As for the biggest names yet to be moved, pitchers Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard sit atop that list. Neither is likely to be moved necessarily, but never count any options out on the last day of July.

SI's MLB experts—Jon Tayler, Emma Baccellieri, Matt Martell and Connor Grossman—will keep you updated here with analysis on the biggest news and rumors of the day. Here we go.

10:31 a.m.: Let's set the table with predictions right away about anything trade-related.

Jon Tayler: The Yankees get Robbie Ray, if only because they have to get a starting pitcher and all their other options are either gone or not as good. Brian Cashman’s patience is usually a positive for the Yankees, but he may be holding out too long right now. He has to do something.

Emma Baccellieri: I think we're going to see the pitching market get weeeeird. Stroman and Bauer are off the board, and neither went to a team who would have previously been identified as a contender. Syndergaard doesn't seem to be moving now. Matthew Boyd reportedly might be out, too. Bumgarner's a toss-up. And there are still a lot of teams out there that need pitching. So... Greinke seriously in play? Someone willing to hand over a decent return for, uh, Mike Leake or Trevor Richards? Let's get crazy.

The Washington #Nats, scary as any team in #MLB if they reach the postseason with their rotation, hope to come away with two relievers today. They have their eye on everyone in the #SFGiants deep bullpen, as well as Shane Greene of the #Tigers and Andrew Chafin of the #Dbacks — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019

Matt Martell: Zack Greinke ends up a Cardinal. St. Louis pays almost all of his remaining salary, trades Arizona one of their third base prospects: Elehuris Montero (their No. 4-ranked guy per MLB Pipeline), Edmundo Sosa (No. 16) or Malcolm Nunez (No. 18). It seems like Greinke would not waive his no-trade clause to go to a big market team like the Yankees, but St. Louis makes a ton of sense for him. It's odd to think the Cardinals could miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season. This would help prevent that.

Connor Grossman: Hold my beer, please. Either Madison Bumgarner or Noah Syndergaard gets moved to the Yankees or Astros in a last-minute deal. Both teams are craving a quality starter, and while the chances Syndergaard ends up a Yankee are close to zero, a trade for Bumgarner doesn't seem out of the question. Conversely, imagine a front three for the Astros this postseason of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Noah Syndergaard. See ya.