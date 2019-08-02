Rockies outfielder David Dahl was carted off the field on Friday night after suffering an apparent ankle injury against the Giants.

Dahl tracked down a routine fly ball in center field, but slipped on the grass at Coors Field as he made the grab. His left ankle appeared to turn as he slipped on the turf, causing Dahl to collapse in pain and grab his ankle.

Rockies All-Star David Dahl suffers what might be a serious injury to his right ankle. He has been carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/S7Ekfmq19T — Jake Shapiro, unprotected from the plague (@Shapalicious) August 3, 2019

Dahl was consoled by teammates before exiting the game, namely Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Photo by The Denver Post's Andy Cross tells the story of injury to #Rockies David Dahl. pic.twitter.com/dgOGjuXEgp — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) August 3, 2019

The 25-year-old was having a career year prior to Friday's injury. Dahl was named an All-Star for the first time, entering Friday night with 15 homers and 61 RBI. Dahl is slashing .302/.353/.526, and he sports a career-best .879 OPS.

The Rockies have not provided an update on Dahl's diagnosis.