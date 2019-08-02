Rockies OF David Dahl Carted Off After Apparent Ankle Injury

Jake Shapiro via Twitter

By Michael Shapiro
August 02, 2019

Rockies outfielder David Dahl was carted off the field on Friday night after suffering an apparent ankle injury against the Giants.

Dahl tracked down a routine fly ball in center field, but slipped on the grass at Coors Field as he made the grab. His left ankle appeared to turn as he slipped on the turf, causing Dahl to collapse in pain and grab his ankle.

Dahl was consoled by teammates before exiting the game, namely Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado. 

The 25-year-old was having a career year prior to Friday's injury. Dahl was named an All-Star for the first time, entering Friday night with 15 homers and 61 RBI. Dahl is slashing .302/.353/.526, and he sports a career-best .879 OPS. 

The Rockies have not provided an update on Dahl's diagnosis. 

 

