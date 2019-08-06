Orioles' DJ Stewart Exits Game After Getting Hit in the Head Following Missed Catch

Stewart was hit in the temple while diving for a fly ball in left field.

By Jenna West
August 06, 2019

Orioles outfielder DJ Stewart exited Tuesday night's game against the Yankees after getting hit in the head following a missed catch.

Baltimore recalled Stewart from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, but his apperance was brief during the game. The outfielder was hit in the temple while diving for Yankees first baseman Mike Ford's fly ball in left field in the fourth inning. The Orioles' medical staff examined Stewart, and he initially stayed in the game but was replaced by Jace Peterson in the bottom of the inning. No further details on Stewart have been released at this time.

Stewart played with the Orioles earlier this season but saw his time with the club cut short after spraining his ankle in a June collision. The outfielder, who is ranked as the Orioles' No. 23 prospect by MLB Pipeline, entered Tuesday hitting .167 in seven games with Baltimore this season.

