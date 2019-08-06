Report: Rangers Investigating Harassment of Hispanic Family at Globe Life Park

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A photo from Rangers fan Jessica Romero also shows a man making an obscene gesture in her family photo at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

By Michael Shapiro
August 06, 2019

The Rangers are investigating the alleged harassment of a Hispanic family at Globe Life Park on Saturday, according to The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant.

Jessica Romero posted on Facebook on Saturday night detailing her experience in the stands of the Rangers' matchup with the Tigers. She also added a photo of her family in which the man in question is flashing an obscene gesture. 

"He made it perfectly clear during the 2nd inning that he is not a fan of Hispanics," Romero wrote. "I had to hear him complain about all the illegal immigrants that were surrounding him at the game. That he should kick little Speedy Gonzalez all the way back to Mexico for kicking his seat. That Trump needs to hurry and build the wall and send all these illegals back so they won’t be kicking his seat. ... Sadly this is not the first or the last time we will ever experience this kind of racism."

Romero's husband Ramon reportedly went to take his son to get a hot dog during a large segment of the incident, per Grant. Jessica told about the harassment as his family exited the stadium.

"I would have said something, but she said she was more concerned about me and the safety of our son. She said she didn't want anything to get out of control," Ramon Romero told Grant. "But it does happen. It struck me that he's at a game being played by so many Latinos that maybe we are good enough to play for him, but not good enough to sit near him."

The Rangers released a statement on the incident on Monday. 

"The Rangers are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience and we are truly sorry that this family was subjected to this offensive behavior at Saturday's game," the organization wrote. "There is no place at Globe Life Park in Arlington for this type of conduct to occur. After learning of this incident on Sunday, we have reached out to the Romero family and pledge to make their next trip to Globe Life Park a memorable and enjoyable experience."

