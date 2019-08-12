Reds rookie Aristides Aquino set a new record with a two-run homer in his team's 7-6 loss Monday night against the Nationals.

Aquino hit his eighth homer—a record for a player's first 12 major league games—off former Reds reliever Tanner Rainey in the eighth inning to make it 7-4.

Reds rookie Aristides Aquino is a homer-hitting MACHINE



Aquino, a 25-year old Dominican native, is having a stellar start after he was called up Aug. 1.

He received NL Player of the Week honors Monday. In 11 games since his promotion, Aquino is hitting .429 with 16 RBIs. He played in one MLB game last year with the Reds, going 0-for-1 in his only plate appearance.

Before getting called up, Aquino was hitting .299 with 28 homers and 53 RBIs with Triple A Louisville.