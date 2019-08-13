Phillies Bring Back Manager Charlie Manuel as Team's New Hitting Coach

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel is the team's new hitting coach after Philadelphia relieved John Mallee of his duties. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 13, 2019

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel is the team's new hitting coach after Philadelphia relieved John Mallee of his duties, the team announced Tuesday. 

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Matt Gelb and MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. According to Zolecki, it is not a long-term move. 

Manuel, 75, led the team to the 2008 World Series title, two National League pennants and five consecutive NL East titles. He managed Philadelphia from 2005-2013. 

Before that, Manuel helped the Indians to two 90-win seasons and a division title. He worked with the Indians in the 1990s as a hitting coach, establishing himself as a successful mentor by guiding the development of hitters such as Jim Thome and Manny Ramirez.

The Phillies are 60-58 for ninth in the NL, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. 

NBC Philly's Jim Salisbury reported more staff changes are still being discussed.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message