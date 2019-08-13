Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel is the team's new hitting coach after Philadelphia relieved John Mallee of his duties, the team announced Tuesday.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Matt Gelb and MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. According to Zolecki, it is not a long-term move.

Manuel, 75, led the team to the 2008 World Series title, two National League pennants and five consecutive NL East titles. He managed Philadelphia from 2005-2013.

Before that, Manuel helped the Indians to two 90-win seasons and a division title. He worked with the Indians in the 1990s as a hitting coach, establishing himself as a successful mentor by guiding the development of hitters such as Jim Thome and Manny Ramirez.

The Phillies are 60-58 for ninth in the NL, going 3-7 in their last 10 games.

NBC Philly's Jim Salisbury reported more staff changes are still being discussed.