Man Dies After Competing in California Taco-Eating Contest

Rod Mar/Getty Images

A man in California died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game.

By Associated Press
August 14, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. — A man in California died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game, authorities said Wednesday.

Dana Hutchings, 41, of Fresno, died Tuesday night shortly after arriving at a hospital, Fresno Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said.

An autopsy on Hutchings will be done Thursday to determine a cause of death, Botti said. It was not immediately known how many tacos the man had eaten or whether he had won the contest.

Tuesday night’s competition allowed amateurs to qualify for Saturday’s World Taco Eating Championship to be held at Fresno’s annual Taco Truck Throwdown, KFSN-TV reported.

Fresno Grizzlies spokesman Derek Franks did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. The team did not reference the incident on any of its social media platforms Wednesday, but an ad for Saturday’s taco-eating competition remained on its Facebook page.

During the 2018 Taco Eating Championship in Fresno, professional eater Geoffrey Esper downed 73 tacos in eight minutes, the television station reported.

Competitive-eating contests have become major attractions at festivals, sports games and other events. Among the most popular is the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk, where this year’s champion ate 71 wieners and buns.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message