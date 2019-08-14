Report: Athletics, Matt Harvey Agree to Minor-League Deal

Free-agent pitcher Matt Harvey has reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with the Athletics after he was dropped by the Angels in July.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 14, 2019

Free-agent pitcher Matt Harvey has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Athletics after he was dropped by the Angels in July, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. 

Harvey will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old right-hander was released by the Angels after going 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts. He was given a one-year deal for $11 million before the season. 

Harvey was among baseball’s most dominant starters for a time with the New York Mets. He started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field but hurt his elbow later that summer and never consistently regained his 98 mph fastball or his command following Tommy John surgery. 

Harvey lost his spot in the Mets’ rotation after four starts last year and had a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances. When he refused to accept a minor-league assignment, the Mets traded him to Cincinnati. Harvey went 7-7 with a 4.50 ERA in 24 starts for the Reds, became a free agent and signed with the Angels.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message