Free-agent pitcher Matt Harvey has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Athletics after he was dropped by the Angels in July, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Harvey will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old right-hander was released by the Angels after going 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts. He was given a one-year deal for $11 million before the season.

Harvey was among baseball’s most dominant starters for a time with the New York Mets. He started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field but hurt his elbow later that summer and never consistently regained his 98 mph fastball or his command following Tommy John surgery.

Harvey lost his spot in the Mets’ rotation after four starts last year and had a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances. When he refused to accept a minor-league assignment, the Mets traded him to Cincinnati. Harvey went 7-7 with a 4.50 ERA in 24 starts for the Reds, became a free agent and signed with the Angels.

