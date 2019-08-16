NBA Hall-of-Famer and college basketball broadcasting sensation Bill Walton took a turn at baseball announcing on Friday, and the results were, well, exactly what you'd expect.

Bill: I've been dead for quite a few years@Jasonbenetti: And we all might be by the end of the night pic.twitter.com/TljlWYZ7DP — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 17, 2019

Bill Walton is a National Treasure... but sometimes you have to play the outro music just to get him to stop speaking 😂 pic.twitter.com/w9AgfuHLsT — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) August 17, 2019

Walton completely hijacked NBC Sports Chicago's broadcast of White Sox vs. Angels in typical Walton fashion. He compared White Sox starter Lucas Giolito to Dodgers legend Don Drysdale, and was pleasantly surprised at a foul ball.

With Mike Trout hitting, play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti was explaining to Walton how Lucas Giolito and other pitchers use pitch tracking technology to improve and craft their pitches when Giolito hits Trout with a pitch in the arm. Here's how the conversation in the White Sox broadcast booth played out:

Walton: "Woah, he hit him in the head! You can't do that. Please."

Benetti: "He didn't mean to."

Walton: "How do you know? You're sitting up here. You ever been hit in the head before? Where's that bat?"

Benetti: "I feel like I have... Let's look again. It got him in the arm."

Walton also asked Benetti if he'd ever been to the pyramids of Egypt, which Walton apparently visited with the Grateful Dead. Friday is also Grateful Dead tribute night at multiple big-league stadiums to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their performance at Woodstock, with Dead Head Walton and Benetti wearing tie dye t-shirts.

Walton also asked how many innings were in a game and demonstrated how to throw a changeup. And all this was just what he said in the first inning.

Bill Walton discusses changeups. pic.twitter.com/KVM4XNDHDG — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 17, 2019

There are too many Walton tidbits to note, so we'll let you see for yourself.

😂 @jasonbenetti can't do anything but laugh



There are 8 more innings of this on @NBCSChicago and streaming here on the #MyTeams app: https://t.co/Qu5piPACj2 pic.twitter.com/K2YsWDEf8Y — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 17, 2019

Bill Walton just asked Jason Benetti how many innings are in a baseball game...



Also Bill Walton is now giving wild biographical information on Ted Williams in high school — Matt Martell (@mmartell728) August 17, 2019

Bill Walton: “I’m not a very good catcher. I’m much better at getting high than getting lower." pic.twitter.com/Pp33wIBqmt — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 17, 2019

Benetti: What's your favorite Steinbeck?



Walton: You're one of those young guys who has been forced by the media of today to live in this qualitative and binary decision-making world. You should just say, 'What are some of the Steinbeck books that you like?' — Ben Strauss (@benjstrauss) August 17, 2019

Bill Walton commentating on a routine pop out to left is a delight. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1hGygPDZHt — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 17, 2019

Bill Walton: “This is like a Viagra commercial. If it last more than four hours, call your doctor." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 17, 2019

On a scale of 1-Bill Walton, what's your excitement level? pic.twitter.com/nRjqCOo8pc — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 17, 2019

We don't know when we'll see Walton next before college basketball season, so you should tune in to see him when you still can. Perhaps Walton can transition to baseball full-time as well as his duties calling Pac-12 hoops.