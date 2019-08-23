BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles set the major league record for home runs allowed in a season, giving up drives to Austin Meadows and Willy Adames in a rain-delayed, 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay that ended shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

About 200 fans were left at Camden Yards when the Rays closed out the win.

Meadows hit the record-setting 259th home run off Baltimore this year — the last-place Orioles began the day tied with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for the dubious mark.

Adames, who finished with three hits, later connected for No. 260 against the O’s. Baltimore still has 34 more games remaining.

The teams were tied at 2 when a downpour sent the game into a rain delay in the fifth inning.

When play resumed after 2 hours and 16 minutes, Adames had a two-run single off Miguel Castro (1-2) in the sixth.

Oliver Drake (2-1) earned the win by throwing 12/3 scoreless innings with a hit and two strikeouts. Emilio Pagan picked up his 14th save in 21 chances with a scoreless ninth.

The Orioles took a 2-0 lead on a double by Trey Mancini that drove in Hanser Alberto in the first. Mancini also scored on a throwing error by Adames.

That ended a streak of 17 2/3 scoreless innings by Tampa Bay left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

Meadows hit a curveball by Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski over the right field scoreboard in the third that made it 2-1. Adames tied it two innings later with another homer off Wojciechowski.

Meadows scored on a wild pitch by Gabriel Ynoa in the ninth.