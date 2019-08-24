Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval will undergo Tommy John surgery during the first week of September, the club announced on Saturday.

Sandoval was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 11, with right elbow inflammation. The injury was due to loose bodies in his elbow, which has bothered him on and off since 2013.

It is possible that Sandoval has played his final game as a Giant, considering he will enter free ageny this winter. He debuted with the Giants in 2008 and played the first seven seasons of his major-league career with the club, which included winning three World Series titles. Following the 2014 season, Sandoval signed a five-year, $95 million deal with the Red Sox before returning to San Francisco in 2017.

This marks the second time Sandoval has ended the season on the injured list after he tore his hamstring during the first week of August last year. He has seen rejuvenated success this year as an utility player, logging 45 games at third base and 23 at first while hitting .269/.314/.509. His .823 OPS this season is the hightest it's been since 2011.