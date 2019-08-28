Justin Bieber Cruises Around LA With 'Not Shane Bieber' Jersey

In case you forgot, Justin Bieber does not pitch for the Indians.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 28, 2019

Justin Bieber is a world-renowned cultural icon, but apparently he's not famous enough to keep people from mistaking him for Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber.

On Tuesday, Bieber was seen cruising around Los Angeles on a motorcycle while sporting a baseball jersey with the phrase "Not Shane Bieber" on the back, a spin on the actual Players' Weekend jersey worn by the Indians pitcher for two seasons. Justin even appeared to give Shane a shoutout for the jersey, sparking speculation that the two have bonded over their shared last name.

View this post on Instagram

Thanks @shane_bieber for the jersey.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin and Shane's relationship began to pick up earlier this month after Topps made a mistake in the 2019 edition of Shane's card, which refers to him as "Justin" on the back. 

The mixup found its way to Justin, who responded to Shane's tweet.

It's always unfortunate when someone mistakes you for someone you're not, but at least these two Biebers appear to have formed a friendship out of it.

