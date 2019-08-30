Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens made his first public statement after his wife, 14-month-old son and mother-in-law and were killed this week in Virginia.

Bivens, a pitcher for the Class AA Montgomery Biscuits, posted pictures on Instagram, and a statement expressing his grief.

"Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed," Bivens said. "The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them."

Matthew Bernard, 18, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder after killing Bivens' wife, Emily, his son, Cullen; and mother-in-law, Joan Bernard. Bernard is currently behind bars and on suicide watch.

Investigators still have not said or revealed a motive in the slayings.

A vigil for the victims was held Wednesday night.

"Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen," Bivens wrote. "You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine."