The Dodgers clinched their seventh consecutive National League West title with a 7–3 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.

NL WEST CHAMPS? YOU ALREADY KNOW.



The Dodgers are the NL West Champs for the seventh consecutive year! #LABleedsBlue pic.twitter.com/WjT4EKoBYQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 11, 2019

NL WEST CHAMPS. pic.twitter.com/0jHjVfp9NJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 11, 2019

The Dodgers took an early lead over the Orioles and rode a pair of Corey Seager home runs en route to the victory.

Los Angeles becomes the first team to earn a playoff berth in the 2019 regular season. The club entered Tuesday in a position to clinch after an off day on Monday where the division-rival Diamondbacks lost to the Mets. The Dodgers either needed to win on Tuesday or needed Arizona to lose again to take home the division title.

The Dodgers will work to reach the World Series for a third straight year after losing back-to-back to the Astros and Red Sox. Last postseason, Los Angeles beat the Braves in the NL Divison Series and the Brewers in the NL Championship Series before falling to Boston in five games in the Fall Classic.

The club has put together an impressive 2019 campaign while going 94–52 with the third-best record in Major League Baseball behind the Astros (95–50) and Yankees (95–50).