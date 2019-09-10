Dodgers Clinch Seventh Consecutive NL West Title With Win vs. Orioles

The Dodgers are returning to the postseason.

By Jenna West
September 10, 2019

The Dodgers clinched their seventh consecutive National League West title with a 7–3 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers took an early lead over the Orioles and rode a pair of Corey Seager home runs en route to the victory.

Los Angeles becomes the first team to earn a playoff berth in the 2019 regular season. The club entered Tuesday in a position to clinch after an off day on Monday where the division-rival Diamondbacks lost to the Mets. The Dodgers either needed to win on Tuesday or needed Arizona to lose again to take home the division title.

The Dodgers will work to reach the World Series for a third straight year after losing back-to-back to the Astros and Red Sox. Last postseason, Los Angeles beat the Braves in the NL Divison Series and the Brewers in the NL Championship Series before falling to Boston in five games in the Fall Classic.

The club has put together an impressive 2019 campaign while going 94–52 with the third-best record in Major League Baseball behind the Astros (95–50) and Yankees (95–50).

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message