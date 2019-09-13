Report: Las Vegas Inquired About Possible Diamondbacks Relocation From Phoenix

Both Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada, have reportedly inquired about a possible Diamondbacks relocation.

By Associated Press
September 13, 2019

LAS VEGAS — A report says Las Vegas followed neighboring Henderson in talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year, possibly about moving the Major League Baseball team from Phoenix to southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it obtained documents showing the team and Las Vegas signed a nondisclosure agreement in August 2018, two weeks after signing a similar pact with Henderson.

The Review-Journal reported the Henderson contact last month, but said discussions stalled.

The team has said a number of cities expressed interest, but it remains focused on Phoenix.

It was unclear Friday if discussions remained active with Las Vegas about what the newly obtained document called “certain mutually beneficial opportunities.”

The Diamondbacks can leave Chase Field and end the team’s 20-year residence at the downtown Phoenix stadium as early as 2022.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message