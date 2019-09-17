Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog is recovering from a mild stroke, the St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday.

According to the Cardinals, Herzog, 87, suffered the stroke during his charity golf tournament on Monday.

"Whitey and his family wanted to let everyone know that he has received treatment and is currently resting, and doing well," the team said in a statement. "Whitey is hoping for a quick recovery, and he and his family are very appreciate of the caring support that everyone has shown them."

Herzog was chosen by the Hall of Fame Veterans Committee for induction into Cooperstown in 2010 after serving as manager for four teams over 18 seasons and compiling an overall record of 1,281-1,125.

He spent the majority of his career with the Cardinals, leading them to three National League pennants and a World Series title in 1982 during his ten-year tenure.

Herzog also won three division titles with Kansas City.