The Astros are focusing on Dusty Baker in their managerial search, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

ESPN reports a deal has yet to be finalized between the two sides. Earlier on Tuesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Baker had been chosen as the Astros' next manager.

Baker would succeed AJ Hinch, who was fired in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal after receiving a one-year suspension from Major League Baseball.

The Astros have reportedly interviewed nine managerial candidates, including Brad Ausmus, Buck Showalter, John Gibbons and Will Venable.

Baker, 70, has not managed in the majors since 2017 when he was the Nationals' manager for two seasons. He won 95 games in 2016 and 97 games in 2017. Washington made the decision to part ways with Baker after a five-game series loss to the Cubs in the National League Division Series.

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Baker has amassed a career 1,863–1,636 record in 22 years as a manager. As well as the Nationals, he previously managed the Giants, Cubs and Reds. He played for 19 seasons and won a World Series in 1981 with the Dodgers.