The Brewers are close to signing outfielder Christian Yelich to a massive contract extension, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal is reportedly worth $200 million and is likely to stretch over seven years. Rosenthal reports the deal is expected to be announced Friday at the Brewers' spring training complex in Maryvale, Ariz.

Yelich is set to make $12.5 million this season, $14 million in 2021 and has a $15 million club option in 2022. Rosenthal reports it's uncertain if the new deal will take over Yelich's current contract or be an extension of it.

The Marlins signed Yelich to a seven-year, $49.5 million in 2015 before trading him to the Brewers ahead of the 2018 season. The 28-year-old has excelled in Milwaukee and won the National League MVP award in 2018. He finished second in MVP voting behind the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in 2019 after leading the NL in batting average (.329), on-base percentage (.429) and slugging percentage (.671).

The Brewers finished last season at 89–73 and fell to the Nationals in the NL Wild Card Game.