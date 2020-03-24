Missing Baseball? One Classic Game for Every Fan to Re-Watch

Get your baseball fix by spending a few hours watching an all-time game from your favorite team. We didn't specifically try to choose the best or most iconic or most memorable game, just a game you wish you could flick on the TV right now to see.

A few of those games are embedded below, but every club has a classic game linked below the team name. Enjoy.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles

Robinson Times Two — Want to remember when Baltimore baseball was king? Relive Game 5 of the 1970 World Series, when the Orioles won their second title in five years. Brooks Robinson’s single in the fifth inning gave him at least one hit in every World Series game en route to winning series MVP.

Boston Red Sox

Papi Walks it Off — As Red Sox fans brace for the inevitable regression after trading Mookie Betts, let’s look back at the game that started their 15 years of success. That it came against the Yankees, with Mariano Rivera blowing the save, and David Ortiz walking it off makes Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS that much sweeter for Boston fans to rewatch.

New York Yankees

Mr. November — For Yankees fans who want to revisit this classic World Series without re-living its ending, Game 4 is probably the one to watch. Most famous for Derek Jeter’s walk-off home run just after midnight, don't forget Tino Martinez’s two-run game-tying homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, which made The Captain’s “Mr. November” moment possible.

Tampa Bay Rays

Game 162 — Dan Johnson tied the game. Evan Longoria won the game. The Rays snuck into the playoffs. Also, notice the Yankees using then-rookie Dellin Betances as a two-inning opener before it was cool.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Winners and Still World Champions — The 1992-93 Blue Jays are the only non-Yankees teams to win consecutive World Series since the Big Red Machine. Watch the game, and the crowning moment—Joe Carter’s walk-off homer—that made history north of the border.

AL Central

Chicago White Sox

Title Drought Over — Remember the White Sox won the World Series?

Cleveland Indians

19-Inning Madness — Before the Indians won 22 straight games in 2017, their previous franchise record (14 straight wins) came about with this 6-hour, 13-minute marathon win over the Blue Jays. The craziest thing about this game wasn’t that Carlos Santana’s go-ahead homer in the top of the 19th came off second baseman Darwin Barney, but that Barney was the second Toronto position player to pitch.

Detroit Tigers

The Other Kirk Gibson Homers — Before hitting the World Series home run you remember, Kirk Gibson’s crowning Fall Classic achievement came when he hit two homers in Game 5 of the 1984 World Series to give the Tigers their fourth and most recent championship.

Kansas City Royals

Wild-Card Walk-Off — The Royals' return to the postseason was nothing short of awesome*. (*Except for A's fans.)

Minnesota Twins

The Jack Morris Game — It’s safe to say this will never happen again: a 10-inning shutout in Game 7 of the World Series.

AL West

Houston Astros

Game 5 — Regardless of what we know now about the 2017 Astros, their seven-game World Series win over the Dodgers produced two of the most thrilling World Series games of the past decade. Game 5 went 10 innings, 5 hours and 17 minutes, and saw a combined 25 runs, seven homers and 28 hits before Houston won it, 13-12.

Los Angeles Angels

Champions — Come for the Rally Monkey, stay to see Barry Bonds get as close to a title as he ever did… only for the Angels to beat the Giants in Game 7.

Oakland Athletics

The Longest Game — With no baseball, it’s not like A’s fans have something better to watch than the longest game in franchise history (6:32). Fifteen minutes longer than a double feature of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, this epic 19-inning contest ended on Brandon Moss’s walk-off two-run homer.

Seattle Mariners

Saving Seattle Baseball — Is there a more iconic Mariners moment than Edgar Martinez's series-winning double?

Texas Rangers

No-No Ryan — What’s better than watching a Hall of Famer do Hall-of-Fame things? Watch 44-year-old Nolan Ryan throw his seventh career no-hitter.

NL East

Atlanta Braves

The Francisco Cabrera Game — Pennant-winning, two-run single in Game 7. Need I say anymore?

Miami Marlins

Walk-Off No-Hitter — Enjoy Henderson Alvarez dominate for nine innings, with the game ending on a walk-off wild pitch as Alvarez stood in the on-deck circle.

New York Mets

Sweet 16 — Before the ball got through Bill Buckner's legs, the Mets locked up a spot in the 1986 World Series by beating the Astros in a 16-inning thriller in Game 6 of the NLCS.

Philadelphia Phillies

Welcome to October, Doc — Roy Halladay so thoroughly dominated the National League upon arriving in 2010, it was hard to even be surprised he threw the second postseason no-hitter ever.

Washington Nationals

Scherzer Whiffs 20 — Don't take for granted the pitcher allowed to stay in the game long enough to even approach 20 strikeouts, let alone reach the MLB record.

NL Central

Chicago Cubs

Game 7 — The obvious choice, but an impossible omission. A rain delay and extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series? C'mon now.

Cincinnati Reds

Game 7, Big Red Machine Style — If you can stand the pixelation, enjoy the Reds' three-run comeback in Game 7 of the '75 World Series. Joe Morgan knocked in the go-ahead run with two outs in the ninth inning at Fenway, and the Red Sox have still never won the Wor...

Milwaukee Brewers

The Tony Plush Game — Nyger Morgan caps a thrilling NLDS Game 5 with a walk-off single, Feat. Tony Plush.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Joins the Postseason Party — The Pirates won their first postseason game since 1992 by thoroughly rattling Reds starter Johnny Cueto and gave their home fans a long overdue thrill.

St. Louis Cardinals

NLDS Game 5 Comeback — Yes, the David Freese Game was more iconic and memorable and historic. But don't sleep on a 6-0 comeback in the decisive game of the NLDS. Plus, the Nationals were cursed (until they weren't).

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Bloop — I mean, this was just such a good game.

Colorado Rockies

Nolan Arenado's Walk-Off Cycle — Because the 2007 NL Wild Card Tiebreaker against the Padres is criminally unavailable, we settle for this.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Kershaw's Masterpiece — In perhaps Clayton Kershaw's best season, the future Hall of Famer spun a no-hitter against the Rockies in 2014.

San Diego Padres

San Diego, Baseball Town — This 1984 NLCS game was as much about the Cubs' curse as the Padres' 0-2 series comeback (in a then-best-of-five NLCS).

San Francisco Giants

Will the Thrill — Setting aside the Giants' three titles in the 2010s, longtime fans won't forget Will Clark's go-ahead single off Cubs reliever Mitch Williams in the decisive game of the '89 NLCS.