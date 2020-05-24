Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard is in the middle of a legal battle with his New York City landlord.

On Thursday, Syndergaard's New York state landlord sued the pitcher $250,000 for breach of contract and fees. The 2016 NL All-Star is accused of skipping $27,000 in rent for his Tribeca penthouse after the MLB season was put on hiatus and following Syndergaard's recent Tommy John surgery.

Syndergaard responded Saturday night on social media.

"So let me get this straight," Syndergaard wrote on Twitter. "I fairly, and in good faith offered to pay 2 months rent (over 50K) to a landlord for a place I was never going to step foot in due to a global pandemic that took a severe toll upon the residents of NYC, gave timely notice to attempt to try and re-rent, while getting TJ and now living in Florida for rehab, and the landlord tries to extort me for 250K while leaking this story to the media, and I'm the bad guy? Yeah, ok. See you in court pal."

Per the lawsuit, on April 30, Syndergaard's lawyers informed his NYC landlord that the pitcher has "no intention of taking possession of the subject premises and the landlord is hereby free to re-rent it as he sees fit."

The landlord alleges in the suit that that Syndergaard “treated the binding lease like an option."

The lease ran from March 2 to Nov. 30, according to the lawsuit.

"We strongly dispute the allegations made against our client and intend on defending him vigorously," David Goldfischer, Syndergaard's attorney, told the New York Daily News. "Noah is looking forward to his day in court and is currently focused on remaining safe and healthy during these trying times."

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in March and is expected to miss the entire 2020 season. As his note alluded, he is rehabbing in Florida.