Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake has opted out of playing in the 2020 MLB season.

Leake's agent, Danny Horwits, released a statement explaining the 32-year-old's decision.

"During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season. They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family," the statement said, via ESPN's Jeff Passan. "After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt-out of playing in 2020. This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he's looking forward to 2021."

Leake is the first known MLB player to choose to forgo the shortened 60-game season. He was in the final season of his five-year, $80 million contract and will pass up his $5.5 million prorated salary.

Last season, Leake went 12–11 with a 4.29 ERA with the Mariners and Diamondbacks. Arizona listed the pending free agent on its 60-player pool ahead of team workouts that begin Friday at summer training camp.