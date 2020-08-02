Playing in the first leg of seven-inning doubleheaders already made Sunday a historic day of sorts for the Reds and Tigers.

Then left-handed reliever Tyler Alexander entered the game in the third inning and was completely unhittable.

Alexander struck out the first nine hitters he faced, setting a new record for most consecutive strikeouts by a relief pitcher. He hit the first batter he faced in the sixth inning, then struck out his 10th hitter of the day before issuing a one-out walk and getting pulled.

In the third inning, Alexander fell behind, 2-0, to Mike Moustakas, then fired nine consecutive strikes over the next three batters to pick up three punch-outs. In all, he needed 39 pitches to retire the first nine hitters.

Facing Moustakas to lead off the sixth inning, Alexander went ahead, 0-2, before hitting him to end the streak. The game marked the first time in Reds history in which Reds batters struck out in nine consecutive at-bats.

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver owns the record for most consecutive strikeouts by any pitcher. Pitching for the New York Mets, he struck out 10 straight San Diego Padres on April 22, 1970. Three other pitchers—Doug Fister (Sept. 27, 2012), Aaron Harang (April 13, 2012) and Ricky Nolasco (Sept. 30, 2009) have struck out nine straight batters.

Alexander, 26, pitched in 13 games (eight starts) as a rookie in 2019, going 1-4 with a 4.86 ERA in 53 2/3 innings. He was selected by the Tigers in the second round of the 2015 draft out of TCU.