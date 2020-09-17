David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Donaldson knows how to get ejected in style.

The third baseman brought the drama in the sixth inning of Thursday's Twins-White Sox game when he launched a a 381-foot leadoff home run off Reynaldo López, breaking a 2–2 tie. In case the homer wasn't enough, Donaldson sent a message by kicking dirt on home plate shortly after rounding the bases. Home plate umpire Dan Bellino didn't care for Donaldson's antics and tossed him.

Bellino and Donaldson's exchange started one pitch before the 34-year-old's home run, when Donaldson disagreed with the umpire's strike call. Despite being upset, it's no situation a former MVP can't handle.

Donaldson connected on the next pitch and dragged his foot as he crossed home plate. After Bellino motioned for the ejection, Donaldson decided to go back to touch the plate and kick a little more dirt on it.

The White Sox went on to beat the Twins 4–3 and become the first American League team to clinch a postseason berth.