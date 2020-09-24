Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Royals star Alex Gordon is hanging it up.

Kansas City announced on Thursday that the seven-time Gold Glove winner will retire at the end of the 2020 season.

Gordon, 36, has spent his entire career with the Royals and helped lead the club to a World Series victory in 2015. His strong postseason performance that year included a game-tying home run off Mets closer Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning of Game 1, which the Royals would go on to win in 14 innings.

Gordon debuted with Kansas City in 2007 as a third baseman and later moved to left field in 2010. In 2011, his first full season in the outfield, he won the first of his seven Gold Gloves over a nine-year span.

The three-time All-Star has batted .257 with 190 home runs and 749 RBIs over his career.

The Royals are set to open a four-game series against the Tigers on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium to conclude the 2020 regular season. The club sits fourth (23–33) in the American League Central standings and will miss the postseason for a fifth straight year.