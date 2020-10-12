Report: Billy Beane to Leave A's, Focus on Sports Business Ventures

Oakland Athletics executive Billy Bean is slated to leave the organization in order to pursue opportunities outside MLB, according to the Wall Street Journal's Jared Diamond, Joshua Robinson and Miriam Gottfried.

Beane, 58, is currently the co-chair of RedBall Acquisition Corp, which is set to merge with Fenway Sports Group. Beane will partner with Red Sox owner John Henry in the deal, though Beane will not take a position running the Red Sox, per the Wall Street Journal.

The architect of the Moneyball A's will likely turn his attention to other sports ventures, specifically European soccer. Beane recently purchased a stake in the Dutch soccer club AZ Alkmaar on Oct. 9.

Beane joined Oakland's front office in 1990, and he was integral in kicking off the modern analytic era in MLB. Oakland has reached the postseason in each of the last three seasons, most recently losing to the Astros in the 2020 ALDS. The A's registered four straight playoff appearances from 2000-2003, but they lost in Game 5 of the ALDS each year.

The A's will enter 2021 seeking their first World Series appearance since 1990.