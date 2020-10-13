Padres outfielder Tommy Pham underwent surgery for a stab wound in his lower back on Sunday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

Pham was stabbed on Sunday night outside a restaurant in San Diego. He reportedly arrived at his car during an argument between two individuals he did not know, and he was attacked after asking them to get away from his car.

“We are aware of the incident last night involving Tommy Pham,” the Padres said in a statement on Monday. “He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition. He is expected to make a full recovery. The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Pham also addressed Sunday's incident in a statement.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night,” Pham said. “I truly appreciate the hard work of the [San Diego Police Department] as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

Pham, 32 completed his first year with the Padres in 2020. The seven-year veteran posted a career-worst .624 OPS in 125 plate appearances, and he registered three hits in the postseason.

The Padres reached the playoffs for the first time in 14 seasons in 2020. They have not won playoff series since 1998.