Mookie Betts Thought He Would Be With Red Sox 'For Life'

Mookie Betts Thought He Would Be With the Red Sox 'For Life'

Right-fielder Mookie Betts is one win away from earning his second World Series ring, but the former MVP did not always anticipate it to happen as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

In a sit-down interview with Boston Red Sox legend and three-time World Series champion David Ortiz prior to Game 5 of the World Series, Betts said he never thought he would spend the next 12 years in a Dodgers uniform. 

"I had initially thought I was going to be a Red Sox for life," Betts said. "God always has a plan for things and I was just kind of following what he was telling me to do."

After spending six years with the Red Sox, Betts was traded to the Dodgers in February along with pitcher David Price. The 28-year-old later agreed to a 12-year, $365 million contract extension in July. 

Betts won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. In his MVP-winning season, Betts led MLB in runs scored (129) and batting average (.346) in 136 games played.

When asked about the possibility of winning a World Series with the Dodgers, Betts said it would mean "everything."

"Winning your first one is like the best thing ever," Betts said. "The trade happened. The reason for bringing me here was to help put us over the edge and if I'm able to help do that it's like, I conquered my goal. I had this goal, I came here and I did it. So I'd feel amazing about bringing a ring back to L.A."

Beyond his hot glove in right field, Betts has recorded 19 hits and 13 runs on .284 batting through the 2020 postseason. The Dodgers meet the Tampa Bay Rays with a chance to clinch the World Series in Game 6 on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

