MLB Rumors: Alex Cora Among Finalists for Red Sox Managerial Job

Former Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is among the finalists to fill Boston's managerial opening entering the 2021 season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Cora, Phillies information coordinator Sam Fuld, Marlins bench coach James Rowson, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly and Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza are reportedly the likely finalists for the job. Boston announced that former manager Ron Roenicke would not return to the team following the 2020 season.

Cora is coming off a one-year suspension for his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017. Boston has reportedly been in contact with Cora since his ban concluded Tuesday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

In 2018, Cora led the Red Sox to a World Series championship in his first season as their manager.

Former Astros manager AJ Hinch, who also received a one-year suspension for his involvement in the cheating scandal, was hired by the Detroit Tigers on Oct. 30. Cora was reportedly among their list of managerial candidates, as well.

The Red Sox failed to reach the playoffs in 2020 after finishing in last place in the AL East with a 24-36 record.

